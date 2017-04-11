Sunderland chasing Barnsley defender

Sunderland manager David Moyes has reportedly set his sights on signing Barnsley defender Marc Roberts ahead of a potential Championship challenge next term.

The Wearside outfit have endured a dismal campaign under Moyes this season, and it appears that their relegation from the top flight is all but confirmed after having fallen ten points adrift of safety.



According to The Sun, the Black Cats are planning for life in the Championship after having already drawn up a shortlist of targets for the summer.



Barnsley's Marc Roberts is said to attract the Black Cats' interest following his growing reputation over the past 18 months.



The 26-year-old arrived from non-league FC Halifax Town in the summer of 2015 and has since integrated well with the Tykes, who are regulars in the second division.



Sunderland currently have seven games to save their top-flight status, and the club may have to go on yet another miracle run in order to prolong their 10-year stay in the Premier League.



Meanwhile, Barnsley will seek to demand a sum in excess of £5m in order to let go of their asset during the summer transfer window.

