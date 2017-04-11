Aitor Karanka to takeover as Algeria boss?

Former Middlesbrough manager Aitor Karanka could be offered a quick return to management with Algeria, who are currently bottom of their World Cup qualifying group.

The Spaniard mutually parted ways with Boro earlier last month following a run which had seen the club drop into the relegation places.



Karanka has been linked with a potential reunion with Jose Mourinho in recent weeks with the Portuguese willing to offer him a backroom role just as he did at former club Real Madrid.



However, Algerian website dzfoot.com suggests that Karanka could be tempted to takeover the job with the Desert Warriors with the prospect of qualifying for next year's World Cup in Russia.



Belgian coach Georges Leekens had stepped down following the nation's failure to progress further in AFCON 2017, and Algeria find themselves in a heap ahead of a tough task in the World Cup qualifiers.



Algeria are currently fourth in the final round with a single point, five adrift of leaders Nigeria with just four games to play.

