Arsenal step up interest in Bosnian full-back

Arsenal will reportedly look to fend off interest from the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City to sign Schalke 04 left-back Sead Kolasinac in the summer.





The Bosnian footballer is currently approaching the final months of his Schalke contract, and talks over an extension appear to have stalled.



According to The Mail, the north London giants will seek to push through a move for the attacking full-back, who will be available on a free transfer in the summer.



Kolasinac, who is currently on a £35,000-a-week, is also capable of featuring at centre-back or in the defensive midfield position, and this has urged the club's hierarchy to look into a deal.



Nacho Monreal has owned the left-back position over the past few seasons, but his career appears to be in a downward trail this term owing to the collective average form of his fellow teammates.



Meanwhile, deputy Kieran Gibbs is approaching the final year of his Gunners contract, and he could well be sold in the coming transfer window.

