Steve Cook emerges as Everton target

Bournemouth defender Steve Cook is reportedly among the long list of targets for Everton ahead of this summer's transfer window.

Toffees boss Ronald Koeman is expected to go on a spending spree during the off-season as he seeks to push his side towards the Champions League positions next term.



While Burnley centre-half Michael Keane has been linked with a move to Goodison for a while, Koeman is aware that he could face competition from England's elite.



According to The Sun, Cook has emerged as a potential option for Koeman as he bids to bolster his backline in the coming transfer window.



Cook, 25, has been part of a leaky defence for the Cherries during the ongoing campaign, but he has nevertheless earned plaudits for ball blocking capabilities at the back.



The Cherries defender has been ever present in the top flight this season appearing in all 32 league games for Eddie Howe's side, who are placed 15th in the league table.

