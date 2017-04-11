Milan duo target Liverpool flop

Serie A pair Inter Milan and AC Milan are hot on the trail of Liverpool full-back Alberto Moreno ahead of this summer's transfer window.

The former Sevilla man has hardly appeared for the Reds this term with manager Jurgen Klopp content to utilize James Milner as the makeshift left-back.



Moreno has been on the fringes of the Reds first-team for some while, and according to Goal.com, he could be offered a move to the Serie A in the summer.



Both AC Milan and Inter Milan are expected to spend big under their respective Chinese ownerships, and a move for a new left-sided defender remains high on their shortlists for the summer.



Moreno has made just two league starts for Liverpool over the course of the campaign, and it is understood that Klopp could sanction his sale for a fee of around £15m in the summer.



Liverpool have already begun their search for a new left-back with Schalke's Sead Kolasinac among the top names on their wishlist for the coming transfer window.

