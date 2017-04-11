PSG lining up move for Arsenal striker

When Lucas Perez joined Arsenal last summer, he had hopes of leading the Gunners' attack into a title challenge. Things have not gone to plan for the Spanish striker, as he continues to struggle to break into the first team. Now Paris Saint Germain are looking to take him away from the Emirates.

It cost Arsenal £17 million to bring him to the Premier League from Deportivo, but since then, Perez has made just eleven league appearances, with a return of just one goal.



West Ham United have shown interest recently in keeping Perez in the Premier League, whilst Sevilla are also keen on signing him. Goal now reports that Paris Saint Germain will be one of the main contenders in the race to sign Lucas Perez at the end of the season.



Edison Cavani has been relied on a lot this season, with the departure of Zlatan Ibrahimovic meaning that the Uruguayan has been the French club's only natural goalscorer. Lucas Perez would help to add more depth to the PSG strike force, reducing the pressure on Cavani.



Perez in keen to move away from Arsenal as he has ambitions of making the Spain squad for the 2018 World Cup in Russia, and feels that he has to be playing regular football if he is to do that.









