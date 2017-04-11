Former Spurs flop targeted by Bayern Munich

Brazilian midfielder Paulinho joined Tottenham Hotspur in 2013, with the North London club hoping that he would control games from the centre of the pitch. An underwhelming two years at North London came to an end when Chinese Super League club Guangzhou Evergrande made a move for him, but he could soon be moving again, this time to the German Bundesliga.





Paulinho made forty five appearances for Tottenham Hotspur in the Premier League, contributing six goals. As he struggled to find consistent form, combined with a change of management, Paulinho was shown the exit door.



In 2015, Paulinho moved to Guangzhou Evergrande for just under £10 million. His contract with the club currently sees him earn £90,000, but he could soon return to Europe, with one of the Champions League's best teams monitoring him.



RMC suggests that Bayern Munich manager Carlo Ancelotti is a big fan of Paulinho and reports that the club have held preliminary talks with the Brazilian about the prospect of a summer move.



The twenty eight year old has had a successful spell in China, winning two league titles, three domestic cups and an Asian Champions League winners medal.





