Barcelona face the impossible - again

After a 4-0 first leg defeat in the Champions League final sixteen, Barcelona looked certain to be exiting the competition. A record breaking second leg somehow saw them progress, but they will be up against it again in the second leg, after a 3-0 defeat to Juventus on Tuesday night.





Juventus are dominating Italian football this season and are in with a real chance of European glory this time too. The Serie A club started strongly and got what they deserved, when Paulo Dybala gave them the lead after being given too much space in the box.



Dybala scored again after twenty two minutes, tucking the ball into the back of the Barcelona goal to give them a 2-0 half time lead. Things got even better for the home side in the second half, when a poorly defended corner was headed home by Giorgio Chiellini just before the hour mark.



Juventus will be confident that a 3-0 first leg victory will be enough to see them through to the semi finals, but after coming back against Paris Saint Germain in the last round, Barcelona will still believe that they can progress.









