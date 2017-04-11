Liverpool look to beat rivals to Championship starlet

Sixteen year old Ryan Sessegnon has had a fantastic season for Championship side Fulham this year, attracting interest from some of the Premier League's biggest clubs. It is understood that Liverpool have made Sessegnon one of their main targets this summer, looking to beat competition from their rivals.

Sessegnon is officially a left back, but his athleticism and power has made him a real threat going forward too. The England youth international has emerged as a key player for Fulham, scoring some crucial goals for them as they push for the Championship play offs.



The youngster holds the record of being the first player that was born after the millennium to score in the English Football League, which came against Cardiff City back in August.



Tottenham, Manchester City, Chelsea, Manchester United and Arsenal are all rumoured to be interested, but it is Liverpool who will pursue Sessegnon as their main target according to The Sun.



It is not known how much Fulham will demand for Sessegnon, but Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp sees the youngster as the player to fill the left back position at Anfield and make it his own for years to come.









