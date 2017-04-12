Jose Mourinho planning triple swoop on AS Monaco

Manchester United boss Jose Mourinho is planning to make a triple raid on AS Monaco this summer as he seeks to turn his side into potential title contenders next season.





The Red Devils have struggled to offer any challenge for the Premier League title this season despite spending over £150m on the likes of Eric Bailly, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Paul Pogba in the summer.



According to The Sun, Mourinho has underlined his desire to boost the full-back positions while there is still the need for a new defensive midfielder.



Both Djibril Sidibe and Benjamin Mendy have performed with flying colors for the Principality outfit during the ongoing campaign, and Mourinho is prepared to move for the pair as he seeks to find more cover in the right-back and left-back role respectively.



Meanwhile, Tieumoue Bakayoko is the other on the manager's radar following his commanding displays in midfield which have earned him international recognition with France.



The trio are unlikely to come on the cheap for the Mancunian giants with Monaco likely to demand fees in excess of £72m in order to sanction the deal.

