David de Gea to accept Real Madrid transfer?

Manchester United are reportedly fearful of losing star goalkeeper David de Gea to Real Madrid once the transfer window reopens in the summer.





The Spain international came close to linking up with the European champions in the summer of 2015 only for a faulty fax machine to scupper the deal before the deadline.



De Gea has since committed his future to the Old Trafford outfit on a fresh four-year contract, but he is still said to have the ambition of securing his dream move to Madrid.



According to The Mirror, the Red Devil are uncertain over the player's future beyond the summer with Los Blancos hot on the trail of his services once again.



It is added that the player could push for a move this time around with Real Madrid willing to match his £50m sum in advance in order to push the deal in the summer transfer window.



De Gea is currently nursing a minor hip injury which will keep him out for clash against Anderlecht in the Europa League, last eight stage.

