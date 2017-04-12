Cesc Fabregas has made his Chelsea decision

Spain international Cesc Fabregas will reportedly stay put at Stamford Bridge next season despite interest from a host of European clubs.





The World Cup winner initially struggled to get into the Blues lineup with N'Golo Kante and Nemanja Matic being the preferred central midfield partnership under Antonio Conte.



However, he has since his situation better in the past couple of months with Conte willing to offer him equal opportunities with Matic at the centre of the park.



Fabregas is currently contracted to Chelsea until the summer of 2019, and according to The Mirror, he will ignore any impending interest to remain with the west London giants.



Both Besiktas and AC Milan are understood to be among the key suitors for the former Barcelona man, but they may have to look elsewhere with Fabregas in no hurry to switch clubs.



The 29-year-old has previously insisted that he would like to continue his career in Europe despite calls from the Chinese Super League over the past year.

