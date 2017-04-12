West Ham to return for Lamine Kone

West Ham United will seek to retain their interest in Sunderland defender Lamine Kone just a year after they were priced out of his services.

The Ivory Coast international joined the Black Cats from French side Lorient in January 2016, and proved crucial to their relegation fight during the backend of the previous campaign.



Both Everton and West Ham were credited with an interest in Kone last summer, but the Black Cats managed to kill their pursuit by committing the player to a new five-year contract.



According to The Mirror, the Hammers will revive their desire to sign the 28-year-old in the summer with the Black Cats on the verge of Premier League relegation.



Kone is understood to have an £18m release clause in his present deal, and David Moyes' side could be forced to sell with a relegation clause also attached to his contract.



The central defender has not had the best of times on Wearside this term, but he is still rated highly by the West Ham United hierarchy.

