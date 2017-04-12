West Brom to do battle with Crystal Palace for Sakho

West Bromwich Albion will reportedly offer competition to Crystal Palace in the pursuit of Liverpool defender Mamadou Sakho in the summer.





The France international had been seemingly ignored by Reds boss Jurgen Klopp in the first half of the campaign after he interrupted the manager's interview while on pre-season duty.



Following months of practice with the Under-23 side, Sakho earned himself a temporary move to Selhurst where he has performed above everyone's expectations.



The Eagles have won five out of the six outings where the centre-back has featured, and this has pushed them six points clear of the relegation places.



Sam Allardyce's side will be keen to wrap up a permanent deal for the in-form defender, but there are likely to face a tussle with the Baggies, The Sun reports.



West Brom had expressed an interest in Sakho prior to his move to south London, and they are set to go head-to-head with the Eagles for the 27-year-old, who is valued at around £30m.



Meanwhile, Sakho is open to the prospect of sticking with Liverpool next season, should Klopp wish to have him in his squad.

