Michael Carrick rules out Newcastle move

Manchester United midfielder Michael Carrick has ruled out the prospect of joining hometown club Newcastle United at the end of the season.

The 35-year-old has just three months left on his Old Trafford deal, but there are suggestions that Jose Mourinho could reward him with a new one-year contract.



In an interview with MOTD Magazine, the veteran midfielder insisted that he would rather retire from the beautiful game than feature for another Premier League club next season.



Newcastle United are on the cusp of promotion from the Championship, but Carrick is prepared to ignore their interest having played for over a decade with the Mancunian giants.



"When I was a kid I was supporting Newcastle, I dreamt one day I would do but I count myself very fortunate to have played for Manchester United for so long," he said.



"I am not getting ahead of myself, I have been here for so long and I have enjoyed it, I will not be playing for another club in England that is for sure."



Carrick is due to have testimonial with the Red Devils in June, and this could turn out to be his final outing for the club, should he fail to earn a contract extension.

