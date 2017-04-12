Man City plan to raid for Arsenal star

Manchester City are planning a £50m swoop for Chilean forward Alexis Sanchez amid the negativity surrounding the Emirates in recent weeks.

Arsene Wenger's side fell to a new low earlier in the week after they were thumped by Crystal Palace by a 3-0 scoreline in a Premier League clash at Selhurst Park.



The Gunners currently find themselves seven points off the Champions League places with a game in hand, and it looks more likely that they will miss out on the elite competition for the first time in 20 years.



According to The Sun, the Citizens are hoping to take advantage of the Gunner's troublesome situation in order to prise away Sanchez in the summer.



The Chilean has been reluctant to extend his terms beyond the end of next season, and he could move on following his best campaign in the Gunners shirt to date - 22 goals and 14 assists.



Sanchez did not receive a warm sendoff from the Gunners' faithful on Monday night after he failed to show up for most of the game.



Arsenal have currently placed a £50m price tag on their in-form attacker, and there is a minor possibility that he could be sold to a direct league rival in the summer.

