Man Utd willing to sanction move for Belgian winger

Manchester United are reportedly willing to part ways with winger Adnan Januzaj following his failed loan spell at bottom club Sunderland.

The Belgian footballer was allowed to complete a temporary move to the Wearside last summer after learning he was deemed surplus to requirements under new boss Jose Mourinho.



Since then, the attacker has failed to score in 21 league outings for David Moyes's side whilst he was also sent off during the club's 1-0 defeat to Tottenham Hotspur earlier in the season.



According to The Mail, the Red Devils are prepared to let go of Januzaj on a permanent basis in the summer as they have concerns over the player's attitude on the field.



Nevertheless, the Belgium international will be no short of takers in the coming transfer window with clubs in France, Italy and Germany set to vie for his services.



Januzaj will have a year left on his United contract once he returns from his temporary stint at the Stadium of Light in the off-season.

