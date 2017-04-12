Liverpool remain keen on Arsenal winger
Liverpool will reportedly maintain their pursuit of Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain in the summer despite Arsenal placing a £35m price tag on his head.
The England international has been in-and-out of the starting lineup this term with injuries playing some part in the process.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently approaching the final year of his Gunners contract, and any hold in contract negotiations could urge the club to cash in on his services.
According to The Telegraph, the Reds are confident of clinching a deal for the highly-rated winger, who has earned 12 league starts over the course of the season.
The 23-year-old has recently impressed in the central midfield position, and Jurgen Klopp is hoping to add him to his squad which has lacked depth in crucial stages of the campaign.
Oxlade-Chamberlain is currently rated at around £35m, but the Reds will seek to negotiate a lesser sum prior to the summer transfer window.
The young attacker joined Arsenal from Southampton back in the summer of 2011.
