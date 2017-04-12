Alvaro Morata hints at future Premier League move

Alvaro Morata has hinted that he would like to ply his trade in the Premier League, should Real Madrid let go of his services in the future.





The 24-year-old had been heavily linked with a switch to Chelsea during the previous summer transfer window after he was re-signed by Los Blancos from Juventus.



However, Morata decided to stay put with the European champions with a view to competing with France international Karim Benzema for the centre-forward role.



The Spanish striker has since managed just 15 starts across all competitions for the Capital outfit, and he has now suggested that he is open to a move to England.



"I'm very happy at Madrid and they support me, but if an offer like that came again and they want to sell, I shouldn't close doors," he told The Guardian.



"I loved Italy but if one day I have to leave, I'm sure it will be to the Premier League."



Despite his limited playing time this term, Morata has been a regular goalscorer for the Bernabeu giants, having netted 16 times in all competitions under Zinedine Zidane.

