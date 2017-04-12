Wenger to be given £200m summer budget
Arsenal's season seems to be going from bad to worse at the moment, with many fans expecting that manager Arsene Wenger will be replaced in the summer. It appears today however that he will not only keep his job, but be given a huge £200 million transfer budget to show that he is the man to lead the Gunners back to the top.
With his contract set to expire at the end of the season, even Arsene Wenger's most loyal supporters are beginning to question whether or not he should be offered a new deal. The Mirror today reports that the Arsenal board are set to maintain their support in the Frenchman and offer him a new two year deal, along with an initial £100 million to spend on new players.
The same report suggests that on top of that figure, Wenger will be given any funds that are raised by selling a number of current first team players. The Mirror expects that Wenger will look to sell Mesut Ozil, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Jack Wilshere, Olivier Giroud, Lucas Perez and David Ospina.
One significant name that isn't on that list is Alexis Sanchez. Although rumours continue to develop about his future, this sort of investment in the squad may persuade the Chilean to stay at the Emirates for an extra season.
Names that are being linked with Arsenal currently include Alexandre Lacazette, Wilfried Zaha, Moussa Dembele and Jordan Pickford.
