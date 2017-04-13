Arsenal in talks with Arsene Wenger's successor?

Arsenal are rumoured to have begun talks with Juventus boss Max Allegri over the possibility of taking over from Arsene Wenger at the end of the season.

The Gunners have endured their worst campaign under Wenger to date, and they currently find themselves in a position of missing out on next season's Champions League.



Wenger's future has been the subject of immense speculation over the past month or so, and The Sun suggests that the club have made contact with the Frenchman's potential successor.



Allegri had earlier insisted that he is committed to the cause at the Old Lady, but the fresh speculation has brought doubts over Turin future - considering his contract is due to expire in less than 15 months' time.



Meanwhile, a report from The Mail appears to deny all claims by suggesting that Wenger will ink a fresh two-year deal with the promise of a £200m transfer kitty to spend on fresh recruits in the summer.

