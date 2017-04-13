Jose Mourinho lifts lid on De Gea situation

Manchester United manager Jose Mourinho has insisted that goalkeeper David de Gea has not been distracted amid talks over a potential move to Real Madrid.

The Spain international came close to linking up with the Capital outfit in the summer of 2015 before a delay in transmission of paperwork pulled the plug on the deal.



De Gea is expected to be out of the Anderlecht clash with a hip problem, but Mourinho is adamant that the player will be focused on his job until the end of the season.



"I think I don't see David with any problem related to this. End of the season is a time where players can be thinking about what is going to happen with their careers. But that is the end of the season," he told Sky Sports News.



The 26-year-old also missed out on the 3-0 win over Sunderland last weekend, and this provided Sergio Romero with much-needed game-time ahead of the crunch Europa League first-leg tie in Belgium.

