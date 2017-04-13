Everton to push for Virgil van Dijk signing
Everton have reportedly joined the long list of clubs in the pursuit of Southampton defender Virgil van Dijk.
The Netherlands international is regarded as one of the best defenders in the Premier League following his impressive displays for the Saints over the past year or so.
Van Dijk, who is currently nursing an ankle problem, has been linked with likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in recent weeks with a £50m sum quoted for his potential move away from St.Mary's.
However, The Mirror claims that the Toffees will make an ambitious attempt to sign the Dutch centre-half in the summer with Ronald Koeman seemingly keen on a reunion with the defender, who joined under his tutelage from Celtic in 2015.
The Toffees are understood to have high ambitions of challenging for a top-four position next season, and this could be displayed in the upcoming transfer window where they could go on a spending spree.
Everton are currently just outside the mix for the European places in seventh position, but they will be hoping to offer a late push to put more pressure on both Arsenal and Manchester United.
