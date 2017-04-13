Turkish club step up interest in Man City flop

Turkish Galatasaray are expected to hold crunch discussions with Manchester City this weekend over the potential summer move for striker Wilfried Bony .

The Ivory Coast international joined the Citizens from Swansea City in January 2015 with a view to providing security upfront amid the injury absence of Sergio Aguero.



In the following season, Bony struggled to make the most of his chances in the Premier League, and this eventually cost him his place upon the appointment of Pep Guardiola in the summer.



Bony is currently in the final months of his season-long loan at Stoke City where he has failed to even make the matchday squad on occasions under Mark Hughes.



According to The Sun, Gala will seek to end the misery of the Ivorian marksman by offering him a route to the Turkish Super Lig next season.



Manchester City are understood to value in the region of £25m, but there is every possibility that they could agree to a loan-cum-buy option with the Istanbul outfit.

