Torino want Joe Hart loan extension

Torino have reportedly made a formal request to Manchester City in order to extend the loan spell of English goalkeeper Joe Hart .

The 29-year-old linked up with the Serie A outfit on a season-long loan last summer after he found himself behind the likes of Wilfredo Caballero and Claudio Bravo in the pecking order under Pep Guardiola.



Hart has since evolved into a key figure for the Turin-based club where he is now regarded as a fan favourite following a couple of sublime performances in the league.



According to Sky Sports News, the Italian club have proposed a one-year extension on Hart's contract with the player open to the possibility of prolonging his Serie A stint.



However, the Citizens would rather favour the permanent sale of Hart, and this could deter Torino's interest ahead of this summer's transfer window.



Everton and Leicester City are among the top English clubs being linked with the experienced shot-stopper, who maintains his desire to join a rival club if required.



The former Shrewsbury graduate has amassed over 260 league outings for Manchester City since joining the club back in the summer of 2006.

