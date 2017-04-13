Allardyce concedes Wilfried Zaha could leave

Crystal Palace boss Sam Allardyce has admitted that his side could lose the services of Wilfried Zaha amid interest from a host of elite English clubs.

Eagles chairman Steve Parish had earlier in the week cited that he was very confident of keeping hold of Zaha despite speculation over a move to a London rival.



However, Allardyce appears to contradict Parish's view by insisting that the Eagles face a tough task of securing the winger beyond the current campaign.



Speaking to The London Evening Standard, he said: "Wilf, us and the clubs that want him will decide his future in the end. There is always a point where it may be impossible to turn down what is offered. That is realistic,"



London trio Chelsea, Arsenal and Tottenham Hotspur are understood to be vying for the player's services with Spurs deemed favourites owing to their previous failed approach for the attacker.



Zaha has provided six goals and nine assists in the Premier League this term, and this has helped Palace move six points clear of the drop zone with just seven games to play.



He has also earned himself international recognition with the Ivory Coast following a frustrating period where he failed to get an England call-up.





