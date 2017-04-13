Top teams dealt Dybala blow

Real Madrid and Barcelona, along with several Premier League teams, will be disappointed today with the news that transfer target Paulo Dybala has signed a new contract with Serie A club Juventus.





Dybala has been in fine form this season, including a brace against Barcelona in the Champions League on Tuesday. He has helped guide Juventus to the top of Serie A, whilst also making them look like serious contenders for European glory too.



Twenty three year old Dybala has agreed to extend his stay in Italy until 2022, putting an end to speculation that the Argentina international would be leaving at the end of the season.



Speaking to Spanish TV, Dybala expressed how happy he currently is in Turin, saying "I want to make the most of what I am experiencing here. People like me a lot here, and I am doing all I can to make them happy."



Real Madrid and Barcelona, who were leading the race to sign Dybala in the summer, will now have to look for an alternative option to bolster their attacks.





