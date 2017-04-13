Cesc is Milan's man

With a big money takeover almost complete, AC Milan will make Chelsea midfielder Cesc Fabregas their number one target, as they prepare to spend £110 million on summer additions.





Fabregas has found it difficult to cement a place in Antonio Conte's starting lineup this season. Despite Chelsea's success, Fabregas may be tempted to look elsewhere, with a number of clubs interested and willing to offer him more game time.



The Mirror reports that both AC and Inter Milan will be spending in the region of £110 million this summer, after both being successfully taken over by investors. Both clubs are used to success and they feel that spending big is the way to move themselves back to the summit of Italian football.



According to the Sun, a £622 million takeover by Chinese investors will be completed imminently for AC Milan, with them keen to move quickly for the Spanish midfielder.



Milan may be able to use the upcoming World Cup as a selling point to get Fabregas, as the experienced centre midfielder will need plenty of game time if he is to be selected for the Spain squad ahead on next year's tournament.





