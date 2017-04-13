Chelsea in for Jorge Mere?

Chelsea are reportedly keeping tabs on Sporting Gijon centre-back Jorge Mere ahead of a potential move for his signature in the summer.

The 19-year-old has firmly established himself as a regular at Gijon, and his showing has captured the attention of the Premier League leaders.



According to The Star, the Blues have watched the defender on several occasions over the past month with Antonio Conte keen to add a youthful player to his backline.



Mere, who is also a transfer target for Spanish club Valencia, is expected to push for a summer move away from Gijon, should they fail to preserve their top-flight status for another season.



The Spain under-21 international currently has a £25m release clause in his contract which is due to expire in the summer of 2020.



Mere has appeared over 50 times for the La Liga club in all competitions since graduating from their youth system during the 2014-15 season. He has started 24 of his club's 31 league outings in the current campaign.

