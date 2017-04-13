Torres tells Griezmann to stay

Atletico Madrid striker Fernando Torres has told teammate Antoine Griezmann that he does not have to leave the Spanish club to achieve success, adding that "he has the world in his hands" in Madrid.





France international Griezmann has been in fantastic form again this season, seeing him linked with a number of top clubs, including Manchester United, Chelsea and Real Madrid.



Griezmann lost out in both the European Championship final and the Champions League final last season, but Torres believes that it proved that his colleague can achieve the success that he wants, without having to move.



Former Liverpool and Chelsea striker Torres compared the situation that he experienced during his move to London with the one that Griezmann now finds himself in.



Torres says that Atletico are "competing in the league, competing in the Champions League, one of the most respected teams in Europe - so there is no reason to leave" he told BBC Sport.



In contrast, Torres reveals that broken promises from the board and the departure of key players at Anfield are what made him leave Liverpool. "We were not building a team to win. That was the reality, the situation changed very much in six months."



Atletico have a 1-0 lead after the first leg of the Champions League quarter final. where they will look to go one better than last season and win the competition.









