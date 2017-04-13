Antonio out for the season

England and West Ham United winger Michail Antonio has been ruled out for the rest of the season it was revealed today by manager Slaven Bilic . Antonio limped off against Swansea City at the weekend, and Hammers fans were hoping the injury was not as bad as it first looked.





West Ham have found themselves being dragged into a relegation battle in recent weeks and the loss of Antonio will make their goal of remaining in the Premier League even more difficult.



The twenty seven year old emerged as a star player for Championship side Nottingham Forest, before he made the move up to the Premier League in 2015. After some fine performances, Antonio earned his first England call up and has recently signed a new four year contract.



Speaking about his winger's injury, Bilic said "it's a significant injury, he's out for the season. It is a big blow. We know what he has been giving. He is one of our best players."



West Ham will have to battle on without their key player, whilst Antonio's focus is on recovering and returning to perform at the high standard that he is used to.









