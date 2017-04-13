Ozil: No contract talks until summer

Arsenal midfielder Mesut Ozil had said that he will not be discussing a new contract with the Premier League club until the summer, with all of his focus being on performances on the field at the moment.





Ozil has been one of many Arsenal players to be on the receiving end of plenty of criticism this season, but many fans still see the German international as one of their key players.



With speculation rising about where he and teammate Alexis Sanchez will be playing next season, it is understandable that Arsenal would want to get their big name players to sign new deals before the transfer window opens. Ozil however has now said that there will be no talks until this season is complete.



Speaking to Sky Sports, the former Real Madrid playmaker said "The team are having a more difficult spell and at this stage I am not important, no other player is important - what is important is the club.We will talk in the summer and clear things then. At the moment it would be wrong to think about that."



Arsenal fans will be glad to see a player putting the needs of the team ahead of themselves, however the sceptical may believe that Ozil is waiting to see if the Gunners can qualify for the Champions League before agreeing to a new contract.









