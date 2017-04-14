Chelsea fail with approach for Serie A striker

Premier League leaders Chelsea have reportedly failed with a £51m bid for Torino striker Andrea Belotti ahead of this summer's transfer window.





The 23-year-old has been in sublime form for the Serie A club this season, netting 24 goals and assisting a further four in just 28 outings.



Belotti inked a fresh long-term deal with Toro earlier in the season, and the club have now knocked back advances from Antonio Conte's Chelsea, The Mirror reports.



The Blues had tabled an opening offer of around £51m which was swiftly rebuffed by Torino, who are holding out for the player's £86m release clause.



Torino president Urbano Cairo has previously insisted that the club are in no rush to sign their Italian marksman with the player himself content to continue his development at the famous old club.



Conte is desperate to add a new marksman to his ranks in the summer with the futures of both Diego Costa and Michy Batshuayi uncertain beyond the current campaign.

