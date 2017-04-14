Leicester plot bid for Middlesbrough ace

Premier League holders Leicester City are planning a summer approach for Middlesbrough's standout performer Ben Gibson .

The 24-year-old has been in fine touch for Boro over the course of the campaign, but despite this, the club find themselves on the verge of top-flight relegation.



According to The Mirror, the English champions will step up their interest in the versatile defender in the summer as they seek to replace one of Robert Huth or Wes Morgan in central defence.



Both Huth and Morgan had been key performers for the Foxes during their historical league triumph, but the Foxes are prepared to move forward following a lack of investment in the backline last summer.



Gibson, who is a centre-back by trade, can also feature as a left-sided defender, and his versatility has attracted interest from the likes of Manchester City and Arsenal.



Middlesbrough are expected to accept offers in excess of £30m for their prized asset, should they fail to beat the drop in the coming months. The Riversiders are currently six points adrift of safety with an extra game to play.

