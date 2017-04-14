Liverpool ready to move for So'ton star

Liverpool have reportedly joined the likes of Chelsea and Manchester City in the pursuit of defender Virgil van Dijk as they look to make a statement in the coming transfer window.

The Reds have struggled at the back against lower-half teams in the ongoing campaign, and Jurgen Klopp will seek to put things right during the off-season.



A report from The Mail claims that the Merseyside giants have added Van Dijk to their summer shortlist as they plan to add more steel to their backline ahead of a potential title challenge next term.



Klopp has failed to find the perfect combination in the current season, and he is still mulling over a partner for Joel Matip in the heart of the defence.



Mamadou Sakho, who is on-loan at Crystal Palace, could be the right answer, but Klopp does not seem to regard him as part of his future plans.



Southampton have lost several of their key players including Nathaniel Clyne, Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana and Sadio Mane to the Anfield-based club, and Van Dijk could be the next in line, provided the Reds are willing to cough up a club-record £50m sum.

