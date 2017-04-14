Pep Guardiola will decide on Joe Hart's fate

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola will assess the future of goalkeeper Joe Hart when the season comes to a close.





The England international is currently plying his trade for Serie A club Torino for whom he joined on a season-long loan from the Citizens last summer.



Hart, 29, has recently insisted that he would be deemed surplus to requirements on his return to Manchester, but Pep is expected to decide the fate of the shot-stopper during the off-season, The Mirror claims.



The Three Lions keeper has put up a string of impressive displays during his time in Turin, and it is understood that Torino could propose a one-year extension on his temporary contract.



Meanwhile, the likes of Everton and Leicester City are also said to be in the hunt for the experienced campaigner with the latter uncertain over the future of Kasper Schmeichel beyond the current season.



Hart, who has appeared in over 250 league outings for Manchester City, has refused to rule out the possibility of joining a domestic rival in the summer.

