Romelu Lukaku set for Everton exit?

Belgian international Romelu Lukaku could be heading for a summer exit from Goodison Park after manager Ronald Koeman confirmed that the player won't be extending his contract with Everton.





The 23-year-old has had his best season in the Everton shirt to date, and he is now prepared to move on to a bigger club capable of challenging for domestic and European success.



Ahead of the league clash against Burnley, Koeman confirmed that a fresh deal is highly unlikely with the player himself stating his decision.



"He told me he won't sign a new contract," Koeman said in his pre-match press conference, via Goal.com.



The former Anderlecht graduate has already racked 23 goals in the ongoing league campaign, and his performances are understood to have attracted interest from both Chelsea and Manchester United.



Lukaku currently has just two years left on his existing deal, and the Toffees could be willing to cash in on his services in the summer following his best campaign in the club's shirt.

