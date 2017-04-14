Chelsea end interest in Franck Kessie

Chelsea are understood to have cooled their interest in signing Atalanta's Franck Kessie amid the ongoing pursuit from AS Roma.





The Ivory Coast international has put up a good showing for the Serie A club, who have performed above their expectations in the current campaign.



Atalanta are just eight points off a potential Champions League position, and Kessie has had a huge role to play in the heart of the club's midfield.



Kessie dubbed the 'next Yaya Toure', has previously revealed his admiration for Blues' rivals Manchester United, but this has not stopped Antonio Conte from monitoring the progress of the midfield anchorman.



According to The Star, the Premier League leaders may have eventually given up on signing the enforcer with Roma understood to be in advanced negotiations for the 20-year-old.



The Giallorossi are said to have maintained their interest since the start of the season, and a £23m deal is likely to be struck ahead of this summer's transfer window.



Kessie has contributed six goals and three assists in 24 Serie A outings for Atalanta over the course of the season.

