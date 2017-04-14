Barcelona in talks with Philippe Coutinho?
Spanish giants Barcelona are keen on wrapping up a deal for Liverpool's Philippe Coutinho when the transfer window reopens in three months' time.
The Brazil international has been continuously linked with a move to Camp Nou despite inking a fresh five-year deal in January without the presence of a release clause.
According to Catalan daily Sport, the La Liga holders are in advanced negotiations with the player's representatives, who believe that the player will switch clubs during the off-season.
Red boss Jurgen Klopp has regularly insisted that Coutinho remains an integral part of his future plans, but Sport reckon that Barca are just a 'final step' away from securing a summer deal for the playmaker.
Coutinho has netted 10 goals and eight assists across all competitions for Liverpool, who are vying for a top-four finish in the league standings.
The former Inter Milan ace could be seen as a long-term successor to World Cup winner Andres Iniesta, whose current deal is due to expire in the summer of 2018.
