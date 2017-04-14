Man Utd identify Porto ace as Griezmann alternative

Manchester United will reportedly push for a summer move for Porto striker Andre Silva , should they fail to land top target Antoine Griezmann in the summer.

The Mancunian giants are understood to be hot on the trail of the Atletico Madrid forward, who is said to have a £86m release clause in his contract.



However, his maximum value does not guarantee his potential transfer with Atleti open to the prospect of offering him a fresh long-term deal with an increased escape clause.



According to Calciomercato, manager Jose Mourinho has earmarked Silva as a potential alternative for Griezmann, but there could yet be competition from Marseille and Paris Saint-Germain.



Silva has made a huge impression for his club this season with 20 goals across all competitions, and Porto are likely to hold out for his £50m release clause in order to let go of his services. The 21-year-old has also cemented his place with the Portugal national team, having netted five goals in just six outings.

