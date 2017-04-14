Mesut Ozil to make contract U-turn?

Germany international Mesut Ozil could reportedly sign a new long-term deal with Arsenal at the end of the season. The World Cup winner has not received promising offers to leave the Emirates in the summer.

Ozil, 28, had snubbed a £250,000-a-week extension earlier in the season despite having just a year left on his existing deal.



The playmaker has since failed to find a lucrative package from a top European outfit, and he is now prepared to resolve his future with the Gunners during the off-season.



Ozil, who amassed 19 assists in the top flight last term, has struggled to live up to his hype this season with injuries playing a role in his reduced playing time in recent months.



He is nevertheless regarded as a key part of the Gunners squad with manager Arsene Wenger likely to go on a major spending spree in order to improve the overall shape of the side in the summer.



The former Real Madrid star has notched 10 goals and 11 assists for Arsenal, who are still in line for a potential FA Cup triumph this season.

