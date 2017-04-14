Dubai club want John Terry

John Terry has been at the heart of the Chelsea defence for many years, leading them through some of their most successful seasons in modern history. As his career approaches its end, former Chelsea player Dan Petrescu is looking to bring the former England captain to the Dubai team that he manages.





Now at the age of thirty six, John Terry has found it more difficult to break into the Chelsea squad this season, with Antonio Conte sticking to the defence that has been so successful since he took over.



Terry has been offered a one year extension at Stamford Bridge, which will also offer him the opportunity to begin his coaching badges. Now however, The Sun reports that UAE club Al Nasr will offer the centre back a chance for one last big pay day before he retires.



Al Nasr are managed by former Chelsea defender Dan Petrescu,who has admitted that he would like to bring Terry in to lead his defence. It is yet to be seen what Terry will decide, with the option of another season of playing possibly grabbing his attention.





