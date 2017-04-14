Mata ruled out for the season

Manchester United have had their fair share of injuries this season, with the squad regularly being depleted in recent weeks, as they look for a top four Premier League finish and Europa League success to add to their EFL Cup victory. Now, the club have announced bad news in regards to playmaker Juan Mata .





Since moving from Chelsea, Juan Mata has become a fan favourite with the Old Trafford faithful. Despite not favouring him whilst manager at the London club, Jose Mourinho has seen Mata as a valuable member of the United team since he arrived.



The Spanish international picked up a groin injury last month and went on to receive surgery on that injury. The club were hoping to have him back in the team before the end of the season to help their push for success, but it has been revealed today that Mata will miss the remainder of the campaign.



Further bad news for the Red Devils is that defenders Phil Jones and Chris Smalling will remain on the sidelines until mid May, but should be back in contention should the team reach the Europa League final.





