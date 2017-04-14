Man City to end interest in England trio

After admitting that he would like to build a bigger foundation of homegrown talent at the club, Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola highlighted Tottenham and England trio Kyle Walker , Danny Rose and Dele Alli as his main targets. Now however, he is set to cool his interest in those players.





Guardiola has already acknowledged the fact that English players appear to cost much more in the current market, meaning that City would have to spend big if they were to land the Tottenham trio. That combined with the fact that Spurs will be desperate not to lose their key players to a title rival would make a deal highly unlikely.



The Daily Mail reports that Guardiola will now move his interest to other English players, such as Burnley's Michael Keane, Middlesbrough's Ben Gibson, Sunderland's Jordan Pickford and Arsenal duo Jack Wilshere and Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain.



Despite his desire to build a group of homegrown players at Manchester City, who have a real knowledge of English football, it looks certain that England goalkeeper Joe Hart will be sold in the summer, when his loan deal with Torino is over.





