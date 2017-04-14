Former Brighton manager to lead Barcelona?

Luis Enrique 's Barcelona side are still fighting for the La Liga title and are still in with a chance of winning the Champions League, albeit a slim chance at the moment. Enrique will step down at the end of the season, and now a former Brighton and Hove Albion manager is being linked with the Nou Camp hot seat.





Oscar Garcia was a product of the Barcelona youth academy and went on to win four La Liga titles as part of the first team. His playing career also featured spells with Valencia and Espanyol.



As Garcia entered management, he is best known in England for a spell at Brighton and Hove Albion, where he lead the Seagulls to the Championship play offs. Following his resignation from that role, Garcia had short spells at Maccabi Tel Aviv and Watford. The Spaniard is currently in charge of Red Bull Salzburg, where he has experienced great success.



Diario Sport reports that Barcelona believe Oscar Garcia has the right DNA for the role with the Catalan giants. Garcia knows how to handle life at Barcelona and may be easier to bring to the club in comparison to the likes of Maurico Pochettino.





