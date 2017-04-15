Arsenal to announce first summer signing?

Arsenal are reported to have secured pre-contract agreement to sign Schalke 04 full-back Sead Kolasinac at the end of the campaign.





The Bosnian international has been linked with a whole host of clubs including Juventus, Chelsea and Manchester City after he refused to extend his Bundesliga stay beyond the summer.



As per The Guardian, the 23-year-old has opted to secure a Bosman to the north London giants despite interest from Chelsea, who are flying high in the Premier League standings.



Kolasinac is also understood to have received his squad number following the guarantee that manager Arsene Wenger would remain in charge at the Emirates for next season and beyond.



The 23-year-old is known as a left-back with attacking instincts and his contribution of three goals and five assists in the German league displays his potential moving forward.



He has managed an impressive three tackles/interceptions a game, and this places him in good stead ahead of what could be a testing debut season in English football.



The arrival of Kolasinac is likely to have a direct influence on the future of Kieran Gibbs, who has played deputy to Nacho Monreal for most of the season.



Gibbs has just a year left on his present deal, and he could be shipped out in order to recoup sufficient funds to add up to the summer kitty.

