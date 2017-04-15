Chelsea in pole position to sign Alvaro Morata

Premier League leaders Chelsea are in the front seat to sign Real Madrid striker Alvaro Morata when the transfer window reopens in July.





The Spain international rejoined the European champions from Juventus last summer after Zinedine Zidane's opted to activate his &euro30m buy-back option.



Chelsea had followed to express a transfer interest in the highly-rated marksman, but Los Blancos decided to keep hold of their asset for the 2016/17 campaign.



According to The Sun, the west London giants could retain their interest in Morata in the summer after the player revealed his intention to part ways with the Bernabeu outfit.



Morata has been restricted to just 15 starts across all competitions this term, and he is understood to be frustrated playing second fiddle to Karim Benzema, who is on course for a new extension.



Antonio Conte's side were deemed to have tabled a £60m sum for the forward last summer, but they could get the player at a lesser fee this time around owing to his limited playing time.

