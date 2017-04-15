Chelsea ready to up their bid for Serie A striker

Chelsea are reportedly prepared to lodge an improved offer for Torino striker Andrea Belotti after their initial £55m bid was turned down by the Serie A club.





The Italy international has turned heads across Europe through his performances this term, and his tally of 24 goals in the Serie A alone has attracted interest from a host of elite clubs.



Only yesterday, the Blues were understood to have failed with a £55m fee for the 23-year-old, and according to The Sun, they are willing to up their offer further in order to land the marksman.



However, Torino are likely to play hardball in negotiations with the club's hierarchy reluctant to sell unless a club matches the player's £86m release clause in full.



Belotti is also understood to be on the radar of both Manchester City and Arsenal, but they have for now switched their attention elsewhere due to the hefty valuation.



The former Palermo man has established himself as a regular with the Italian national team with three goals in seven outings for the Azzurri to date.

