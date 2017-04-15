Man Utd to break transfer record for Barca star?

Manchester United are reportedly prepared to cough up a club-record sum in order to lure Barcelona attacker Neymar to Old Trafford in the summer.

The Red Devils boss Jose Mourinho is expected to go on another major spending spree following an average campaign which has diminished their title ambitions.



Paul Pogba, Henrikh Mkhitaryan, Eric Bailly and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were recruited for a combined £150m sum last summer, but this has only slightly improved the club's results under the Special One.



According to The Express, Barcelona could be set to lose the services of Neymar with Mourinho willing to go all out for the Brazil international in the summer.



Neymar currently has a £170m release clause in his contract, and the Mancunian giants could match the substantial sum in order to pursue the Champions League winner.



The 25-year-old has been utilised as the left-sided attacker in his time at Camp Nou, and Mourinho could be prepared to offer him the centre-forward role - preferably alongside Zlatan Ibrahimovic next season.

