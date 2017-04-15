Real Madrid will move for Chelsea star against Ronaldo's wishes

European champions Real Madrid have set their sights on signing Chelsea playmaker Eden Hazard in the summer, even if it is to go against the will of star performer Cristiano Ronaldo .





Zinedine Zidane's side are said to be courting interest in the Belgium international for some while, and they are prepared to step up their interest when the transfer window reopens in three months' time.



According to The Express, Hazard remains the prime priority for Los Blancos in the summer with president Florentino Perez keen on adding a 'Galactico' to his ranks.



However, their plans are unlikely to go well with Ronaldo, who inked a fresh five-year deal earlier in the season with the promise of being the lead man.



Hazard has occupied the left-wing position during his time at Stamford Bridge, and his potential arrival to the Spanish capital could see Ronaldo being shifted from his preferred role.



There are also suggestions that Karim Benzema could be the odd man out with the Euro 2016 winner likely to move into a more central role for the next campaign.

